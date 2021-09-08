Madisonville mulling over mining ordinance

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A proposed mine inside Madisonville city limits has some residents talking.

Warrior Coal wants to open a mine in the city, but there’s one problem.

According to an existing city ordinance, no mining is allowed within the city limits.

One option is for the city to change the current ordinance, opening the door for that mine.

Some citizens say, changing the ordinance would also open the door to new problems, especially if the mine extends underneath Madisonville homes.

Officials made no decision on the ordinance yet.

The city council also heard the reading of ordinances impacting pay for council members and the mayor’s office.

If approved in the future, those salaries would be raised after the next election.

