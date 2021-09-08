Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Madisonville mulling over mining ordinance

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A proposed mine inside Madisonville city limits has some residents talking.

Warrior Coal wants to open a mine in the city, but there’s one problem.

According to an existing city ordinance, no mining is allowed within the city limits.

[Related: Madisonville Mayor addresses community’s concerns for mining plans]

One option is for the city to change the current ordinance, opening the door for that mine.

Some citizens say, changing the ordinance would also open the door to new problems, especially if the mine extends underneath Madisonville homes.

Officials made no decision on the ordinance yet.

The city council also heard the reading of ordinances impacting pay for council members and the mayor’s office.

If approved in the future, those salaries would be raised after the next election.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the...
Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the road
Truck catches on fire with ammo inside.
Truck catches on fire with ammo inside
Christopher Britton.
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable
Saint Wendel Catholic Church opts out of WSNC Fall Festival.
Food booths opt out of Fall Festival due to COVID-19

Latest News

Ky. General Assembly expected to reconvene Wed.
COVID inpatients peak in Owensboro Health hospitals.
COVID inpatients peak in Owensboro Health hospitals
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 9/8
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Madisonville mulling over a mining ordinance.
Madisonville mulling over mining ordinance