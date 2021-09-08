Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ky. General Assembly expected to reconvene Wed.

(WKYT)
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky General Assembly is expected to reconvene Wednesday morning for their special session.

They’ll be looking at several pandemic issues.

Something we’ll be watching for is what lawmakers do in terms of the mask mandates.

Republicans have already taken the initial steps to block statewide mask mandates.

They showed their preference for local decision-making on the issue when they started the session Tuesday.

A Senate panel also advanced a measure that would nullify the state school board’s requirement to require masks in public schools.

That new bill would leave masking decisions up to local school boards.

Meanwhile, in the House, a panel advanced another bill to prevent Governor Beshear from issuing any new statewide orders requiring masks.

Other issues lawmakers hope to tackle this week include staffing shortages at hospitals and schools.

[Related: COVID inpatients peak in Owensboro Health hospitals]

Many western Kentucky hospital officials have said they are concerned about staffing.

Staffing concerns come as hospitals are surging with COVID patients.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the...
Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the road
Truck catches on fire with ammo inside.
Truck catches on fire with ammo inside
Christopher Britton.
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable
Saint Wendel Catholic Church opts out of WSNC Fall Festival.
Food booths opt out of Fall Festival due to COVID-19

Latest News

Madisonville mulling over mining ordinance
COVID inpatients peak in Owensboro Health hospitals.
COVID inpatients peak in Owensboro Health hospitals
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 9/8
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Madisonville mulling over a mining ordinance.
Madisonville mulling over mining ordinance