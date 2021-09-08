Ky. General Assembly expected to reconvene Wed.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky General Assembly is expected to reconvene Wednesday morning for their special session.

They’ll be looking at several pandemic issues.

Something we’ll be watching for is what lawmakers do in terms of the mask mandates.

Republicans have already taken the initial steps to block statewide mask mandates.

They showed their preference for local decision-making on the issue when they started the session Tuesday.

A Senate panel also advanced a measure that would nullify the state school board’s requirement to require masks in public schools.

That new bill would leave masking decisions up to local school boards.

Meanwhile, in the House, a panel advanced another bill to prevent Governor Beshear from issuing any new statewide orders requiring masks.

Other issues lawmakers hope to tackle this week include staffing shortages at hospitals and schools.

Many western Kentucky hospital officials have said they are concerned about staffing.

Staffing concerns come as hospitals are surging with COVID patients.

