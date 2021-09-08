Ind. reports 9 new area COVID deaths, 134 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Indiana health officials reported 2,952 new positive COVID-19 cases and 86 new deaths statewide.

This brings the state’s pandemic total to 889,362 cases and 14,258 deaths.

There were nine new area deaths reported in our counties, including four from Warrick County, and one new death in each Vanderburgh, Gibson, Pike, Dubois and Perry counties.

The map shows 134 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 61 new cases in Warrick County, 23 new cases in Gibson County, 16 new cases in Dubois County, 11 new cases in Pike, Spencer and Posey counties, and one new case in Perry County.

Posey, Gibson, Pike and Warrick counties are currently in the “red” on the state’s metrics map.

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 28,662 cases, 424 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,250 cases, 121 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,053 cases, 172 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,352 cases, 47 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,421 cases, 38 deaths

Gibson Co. - 5,801 cases, 103 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,011 cases, 33 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,865 cases, 36 deaths

