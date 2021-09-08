Hopkins Co. Schools reports over 100 total COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School District confirms it has over 100 positive COVID-19 cases district-wide.

Numbers posted on the school district’s Facebook page Wednesday show 89 students and 17 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 200 students and staff members have been deemed close contacts.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Out of these 25 new cases, health officials say 19 patients were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and three were fully vaccinated. The one other case was too young to be eligible for the vaccine.

This brings the countywide number to 4,534 total cases.

Muhlenberg County now has 355 active cases.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 13,997 cases, 213 deaths, 51.53% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 4,534 cases, 78 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,929 cases, 162 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,519 cases, 61 deaths, 35.69% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 6,678 cases, 90 deaths, 39.69% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,022 cases, 28 deaths, 39.69% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,177 cases, 32 deaths, 43.08% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,100 cases, 20 deaths, 32.70% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,113 cases, 17 deaths, 49.91% vaccinated

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.