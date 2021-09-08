Henderson soccer game canceled after reports of gunfire

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A soccer game in Henderson was canceled due to several reports of gunfire.

Henderson police were called to the area of Pringle and Kleyemeyer around 5:30 Tuesday after a report of gunshots.

While on the scene, more shots were fired. That time it was near Fernwood Cemetery just eight minutes later.

Shortly after, a third report of shots fired came in the 900 block of Clay Street.

Because of so many calls in such a short amount of time, Henderson police called off a soccer game at South Middle School, putting all students and parents on lockdown.

They were later released under the supervision of school staff.

Police say one person believed to be involved was detained.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers.

