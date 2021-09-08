Evansville Taco Festival rescheduled due to COVID concerns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers with Evansville’s Taco Festival announced this year’s event has been postponed due to COVID concerns.

In a Facebook post, they say they made the decision after watching coronavirus cases rise in the area.

With the increase in cases, officials say decided to push the event back to 2022 instead of having a scaled-back festival later this month.

The Taco Festival is now planned for April 30, 2022.

