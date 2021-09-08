Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville Taco Festival rescheduled due to COVID concerns

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Organizers with Evansville’s Taco Festival announced this year’s event has been postponed due to COVID concerns.

In a Facebook post, they say they made the decision after watching coronavirus cases rise in the area.

With the increase in cases, officials say decided to push the event back to 2022 instead of having a scaled-back festival later this month.

The Taco Festival is now planned for April 30, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the...
Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the road
Truck catches on fire with ammo inside.
Truck catches on fire with ammo inside
Christopher Britton.
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable
Saint Wendel Catholic Church opts out of WSNC Fall Festival.
Food booths opt out of Fall Festival due to COVID-19

Latest News

Market on Main in downtown Evansville happening Wed.
Crews respond to crash at Kentucky Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Crews respond to wreck at Kentucky Ave., Veterans Memorial Pkwy
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years in the business.
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years of covering the Tri-State
NE Dubois Intermediate School gym won’t be repaired this school year.
NE Dubois Intermediate School gym won’t be repaired this school year