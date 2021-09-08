Birthday Club
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A TikTok video centering around an Evansville store has now turned into an internet treasure.

Treasure Hunt, which is located on Evansville’s west side, is currently quite busy, as dozens of people search for their own “treasure.”

The business might be a bit busier because of a viral TikTok video, which now has millions of views.

14 News spoke with some people who drove three and a half hours just to hunt for some treasure.

This video even had some Evansville locals talking.

“I was just scrolling on my page on TikTok, you know, and it showed out in front and I was like, ‘I’ve been there before,’” shopper Benjamin Hickey said.

The video follows Addison Hearrin, who buys unclaimed mail at the store, and what she ended up getting seems to be the talk of the thousands of comments on the video.

“I was like, ‘No way, she got a Louis Vuitton bag, there’s no way,’” Kaitlyn Ogg, who drove from Cincinnati, Ohio said. “I just have to go and see, like that’s too much.”

Managers at the store say they usually are busy, but there has been a boost in customers since the internet found treasure in Evansville.

The video now has more than 7 million views on TikTok.

According to the United States Postal Service, unclaimed mail is occasionally auctioned off.

Their website shows they will sometimes auction off unclaimed mail whenever a package doesn’t meet its rules about keeping unclaimed items.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

