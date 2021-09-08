Early Clouds then Sunshine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front swept out the early thunderstorms and ushered in cooler weather as winds shifted to the northwest. After clouds through mid-morning, skies becoming sunny and breezy as high temps drop into the lower 80s. Tonight, clear and cooler with lows in the mid-50s.

Thursday morning, clear and chilly as lows drop into the mid-50s. Generous sunshine and low humidity during the afternoon as high temps only reach the upper 70s to 80-degrees.

Friday, sunny skies, and comfortable humidity as highs remain in the lower 80s.

