Crews on scene of wreck at Kentucky Ave., Veterans Memorial Pkwy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are on scene of a wreck in the area of Kentucky Avenue and the Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Our reporter on scene says he can see one vehicle that appears to be damaged.

Evansville police have the westbound on-ramp from Kentucky Avenue to the parkway blocked off right now.

Officers on scene say it looks like the driver came off the interstate, hit a guard rail and wrecked.

They say the driver was taken to the hospital.

However, they don’t know what the driver’s condition is at this time

