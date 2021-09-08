Birthday Club
COVID inpatients peak in Owensboro Health hospitals

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health hospitals are reaching a new peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Owensboro Health says all three of their hospitals have hit their highest COVID inpatients since the beginning of the pandemic.

The hospital that just peaked was Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.

Data from the health system shows that peak came just two days ago.

As of Tuesday, the hospital had 58 total patients.

There are 12 patients who are fully vaccinated. 20 of those patients are in critical care and 15 patients are intubated.

Officials say all of their hospitals have peaked over the last two weeks.

Their Muhlenberg hospital peaked on September 3 with eight patients.

Twin Lakes Medical Center peaked on August 25 with 18 patients.

Officials say they’ve increased Regeneron or the monoclonal antibody treatments at the Owensboro Regional Hospital.

At this point, officials say they can administer about 50 doses per day at the hospital.

These new numbers come as Governor Andy Beshear is sounding the alarm about hospital capacity across the Commonwealth.

Of course, this is a story we will continue to follow.

