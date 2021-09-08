Blake Shelton to recognize Joe Gries as special community member

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Country music star Blake Shelton’s Friends and Heroes 2021 tour comes to the Ford Center Friday night.

Shelton has also made it his goal to identify a special community member on each stop around the country.

Officials say, Shelton, along with the Ford Center, chose to celebrate Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator, Joe Gries. Gries will get a prize pack that includes front-row tickets for Shelton’s show at the Ford Center.

Gries says, “To be recognized for that is obviously really nice. I’m very appreciative of, but the whole group is part of what should be recognized as well.”

Shelton takes the stage at the Ford Center Friday, September 10.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.