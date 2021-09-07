Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WFIE) - The rising number of COVID cases in the Commonwealth has Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear calling for a special session to come up with a plan for schools, testing and vaccine distribution.

From the gulf coast to the northeast, Hurricane Ida left a path of devastation in its wake and after touring the south last week, President Biden will head to New York and New Jersey to survey more damage today.

An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in Vanderburgh County after a woman’s body was found on the side of the road.

With the pandemic still in full force and the west side Fall Festival now just a month away, some food vendors are saying no thanks. So far, at least a half a dozen are opting out.

