Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Sunny, Hotter

Thunerstorms Late Tonight
9/6 14 First Alert 10pm
9/6 14 First Alert 10pm
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off a sunny Labor Day along with comfortable afternoon humidity. High temps reached the mid-80s.

Today, mostly sunny and warmer along with higher humidity. High temps in the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Tonight, scattered thunderstorms afternoon midnight. The severe weather threat is low.

Wednesday, isolated thunderstorms during the morning then becoming sunny and breezy. High temps in the lower 80s behind a northwest breeze.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher T. Britton
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds
4 shot in 3 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed
Owensboro police identify man killed in weekend shooting
Andrew Simms.
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after firing gun, threatening victims
Matthew Koch.
ISP: Foul play suspected in death of Evansville man at Ind. prison
Shots fired in downtown Evansville
Police investigating reported shots fired in downtown Evansville

Latest News

9/6 14 First Alert 10pm
9/6 14 First Alert 10pm
9/6 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
9/6 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert 9/6 - Midday
14 First Alert 9/6 - Midday
Sunny and pleasant all week long