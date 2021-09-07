Sunny, Hotter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off a sunny Labor Day along with comfortable afternoon humidity. High temps reached the mid-80s.

Today, mostly sunny and warmer along with higher humidity. High temps in the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Tonight, scattered thunderstorms afternoon midnight. The severe weather threat is low.

Wednesday, isolated thunderstorms during the morning then becoming sunny and breezy. High temps in the lower 80s behind a northwest breeze.

