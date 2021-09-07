Special meeting set for Owensboro’s proposed tax rate
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a special meeting called for the Owensboro Board of Commissioners happening Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say they’ll be taking public comment on the proposed tax rate for this year.
That’s at 4:45 p.m. at city hall in the commission chambers.
A regular meeting will take place too.
That will be streamed live on the city of Owensboro’s Facebook.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.