Scattered showers overnight, sunshine returns Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Southerly winds held temperatures in the mid 80s under sunny skies again on Tuesday. A weak cold front will dive across the Tri-State north-to-south during the overnight hours from Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. A few showers and possibly a thunderstorm possible. Rainfall will be spotty and generally less than a quarter inch. Sunshine returns for Wednesday with lower humidity. Highs Wednesday through Friday will hang near 80, while overnight lows will sink into the middle 50s. Warmer air moves in for the weekend with highs pushing back into the mid to upper 80s Saturday through Monday. A few showers possible late Sunday through early Monday.

