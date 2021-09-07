Part of Main St. in Greenville to close Tues.

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Greenville Tuesday.

Main Street between Hopkinsville Street and East Main Cross will be closed from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Detour signs will be posted on Court and Cherry streets.

If you drive a large commercial vehicle, you are asked to use Hopkinsville Street, Pritchett Drive, Depot Street and KY 189 Bypass as additional detour routes.

Drivers should expect delays during this time.

