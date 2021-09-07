Birthday Club
North Posey students returning to school with masks

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - North Posey students should be heading back to class after the Labor Day weekend with a mask.

The school district put out a note on Friday, saying they will be following Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive order, which eases quarantine requirements if students are masked up.

[Indiana schools get incentive to require classroom masks]

The protocol does not apply to extra-curricular activities.

Officials say they’ll re-evaluate the situation on October 1.

