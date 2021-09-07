Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

McLean Co. Schools out rest of week due to COVID cases, quarantines

(Storyblocks)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - McLean County Public Schools will be closed through Friday due to positive COVID cases and quarantines.

McLean County’s superintendent took to Facebook to make that announcement Tuesday.

He said the district will not be in school for the next three days and will return to class on Monday.

They will use make-up days in the school calendar instead of virtual learning.

Right now, state legislators are in session to discuss COVID issues involving schools.

District leaders say they only have 10 virtual learning days for the school year.

However, if legislators pass a bill during the special session that’ll allow more virtual learning days, school officials say they will consider using those for any days missed after Monday.

In the Facebook post, Superintendent Tommy Burrough says, “We are in a situation with our staff that we have no choice to close school for us to successfully maintain a proper learning environment.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Britton.
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds
4 shot in 3 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed
Owensboro police identify man killed in weekend shooting
Andrew Simms.
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after firing gun, threatening victims
Matthew Koch.
ISP: Foul play suspected in death of Evansville man at Ind. prison
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable

Latest News

Green River District reports 766 new COVID cases, 5 new deaths
Ind. reports 91 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
KSP investigating fatal crash in Hopkins Co.
LST 325 heading home early after crew member tests for COVID