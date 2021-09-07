McLean Co. Schools out rest of week due to COVID cases, quarantines

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - McLean County Public Schools will be closed through Friday due to positive COVID cases and quarantines.

McLean County’s superintendent took to Facebook to make that announcement Tuesday.

He said the district will not be in school for the next three days and will return to class on Monday.

They will use make-up days in the school calendar instead of virtual learning.

Right now, state legislators are in session to discuss COVID issues involving schools.

District leaders say they only have 10 virtual learning days for the school year.

However, if legislators pass a bill during the special session that’ll allow more virtual learning days, school officials say they will consider using those for any days missed after Monday.

In the Facebook post, Superintendent Tommy Burrough says, “We are in a situation with our staff that we have no choice to close school for us to successfully maintain a proper learning environment.”

