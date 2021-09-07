Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

LST 325 heading home early after crew member tests for COVID

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The LST 325 had to cut its annual river cruise short after a breakthrough COVID case among one of their crew members.

In a Facebook post, officials say the entire crew was vaccinated. However, they experienced a potential breakthrough case toward the end of their Brandenburg visit.

He was sent home to self-isolate, where he tested positive for the virus.

At the end of the Brandenburg visit, they say they had two more crew members showing possible symptoms.

The post goes on to say that Governor Beshear calling a special session with the state legislature also played into the decision to return to Evansville.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Britton.
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds
4 shot in 3 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed
Owensboro police identify man killed in weekend shooting
Andrew Simms.
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after firing gun, threatening victims
Matthew Koch.
ISP: Foul play suspected in death of Evansville man at Ind. prison
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable

Latest News

Ind. reports 91 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
KSP investigating fatal crash in Hopkins Co.
GRADD program partners with Ky. schools to increase attendance
INDOT: SR 61 in Pike Co. to close for bridge work