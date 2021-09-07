KSP investigating fatal crash in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and several others injured.

Troopers were called to the wreck at the 111-mile marker of Interstate 69 around 11:45 Sunday night.

They say after an initial investigation, they learned a car being driven by Horazeon Boyd of Paducah was going north when for an unknown reason, his vehicle slowed in the travel lane.

That’s when officials say Boyd’s vehicle was hit from behind by a van that was driven by Whitney Gibson of Madisonville.

After the collision, they say both vehicles left the roadway and stopped in a field.

Officials say 18-year-old Destinee Scott of Paducah, who was a passenger in Boyd’s car, died at the scene.

Two other passengers in Boyd’s car were taken to the hospital.

A passenger in Whitney Gibson’s van along with a baby were also taken to the hospital.

Interstate 69 was closed for about four hours while troopers investigated the crash.

