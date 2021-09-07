INDOT: SR 61 in Pike Co. to close for bridge work

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) say State Road 61 will close for a bridge deck overlay project near Winslow.

They say that’ll start on or around Tuesday, September 7.

Contractors will close the SR 61 bridge that spans the Patoka River. That’s just south of the Winslow town limit near Mill Street.

Officials say crews will apply a new driving surface to the bridge.

During the project, they say the bridge will be closed around the clock and work is expected to last about five days, depending on the weather.

INDOT says local traffic will have access up to the point of the closures, but all through traffic should use the official detour following SR 64 and I-69.

