Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

INDOT: SR 61 in Pike Co. to close for bridge work

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) say State Road 61 will close for a bridge deck overlay project near Winslow.

They say that’ll start on or around Tuesday, September 7.

Contractors will close the SR 61 bridge that spans the Patoka River. That’s just south of the Winslow town limit near Mill Street.

Officials say crews will apply a new driving surface to the bridge.

During the project, they say the bridge will be closed around the clock and work is expected to last about five days, depending on the weather.

INDOT says local traffic will have access up to the point of the closures, but all through traffic should use the official detour following SR 64 and I-69.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher T. Britton
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds
4 shot in 3 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed
Owensboro police identify man killed in weekend shooting
Andrew Simms.
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after firing gun, threatening victims
Matthew Koch.
ISP: Foul play suspected in death of Evansville man at Ind. prison
Shots fired in downtown Evansville
Police investigating reported shots fired in downtown Evansville

Latest News

Special meeting set for Owensboro’s proposed tax rate
North Posey students returning to school with masks.
North Posey students returning to school with masks
Truck catches on fire with ammo inside.
Truck catches on fire with ammo inside
Part of Main St. in Greenville to close Tues.