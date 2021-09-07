Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports 91 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

(wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Indiana health officials reported 2,863 new positive COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths statewide.

This brings the state’s pandemic total to 886,461 cases and 14,172 deaths.

The map shows 91 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 55 new cases in Warrick County, 43 new cases in Dubois County, 18 new cases in Gibson County, 16 new cases in Perry County, 10 new cases in Spencer County, and six new cases in both Posey and Pike counties.

Deaconess is reporting they have 152 COVID-positive patients hospitalized as of September 7. According to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page, 135 of those patients are not vaccinated.

They are reporting that 52 of those patients are in the ICU and 39 are currently on ventilators.

Deaconess COVID hospitalizations as of September 7.
Deaconess COVID hospitalizations as of September 7.(Deaconess.)

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 28,529 cases, 423 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 7,234 cases, 120 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 9,993 cases, 168 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,351 cases, 46 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,410 cases, 38 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 5,778 cases, 102 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,001 cases, 33 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,855 cases, 35 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Britton.
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds
4 shot in 3 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed
Owensboro police identify man killed in weekend shooting
Andrew Simms.
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after firing gun, threatening victims
Matthew Koch.
ISP: Foul play suspected in death of Evansville man at Ind. prison
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable

Latest News

KSP investigating fatal crash in Hopkins Co.
LST 325 heading home early after crew member tests for COVID
GRADD program partners with Ky. schools to increase attendance
INDOT: SR 61 in Pike Co. to close for bridge work