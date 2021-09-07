Ind. reports 91 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Indiana health officials reported 2,863 new positive COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths statewide.

This brings the state’s pandemic total to 886,461 cases and 14,172 deaths.

The map shows 91 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 55 new cases in Warrick County, 43 new cases in Dubois County, 18 new cases in Gibson County, 16 new cases in Perry County, 10 new cases in Spencer County, and six new cases in both Posey and Pike counties.

Deaconess is reporting they have 152 COVID-positive patients hospitalized as of September 7. According to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page, 135 of those patients are not vaccinated.

They are reporting that 52 of those patients are in the ICU and 39 are currently on ventilators.

Deaconess COVID hospitalizations as of September 7. (Deaconess.)

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 28,529 cases, 423 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,234 cases, 120 deaths

Warrick Co. - 9,993 cases, 168 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,351 cases, 46 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,410 cases, 38 deaths

Gibson Co. - 5,778 cases, 102 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,001 cases, 33 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,855 cases, 35 deaths

