Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Illinois State Police ask: ‘Did you lose your dentures?’

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.
The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.(Source: Illinois State Police District 13 DuQuoin, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Folks lose lots of things at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, but not all of them become quite so public.

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.

“Are you missing something?” the Facebook post asked, with a smiling trooper holding the false teeth in the bottom of a clear plastic cup. “Thank you to the nice fairgoer that flagged us down with these abandoned chompers. You never know what you’re going to see.”

The state police also engaged in some toothy humor in the post:

Joke No. 1: “What did the dentist see at the North Pole? A molar bear!”

Joke No. 2: “What do tooth fairies have on their phones? Bluetooth!”

Possibly sensing the wisecracks were a little long in the tooth, the troopers pulled the plug on the laughing gas.

“Alright, that’s enough,” the post ends. “Seriously though, come get your teeth. Haha.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Britton.
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds
4 shot in 3 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed
Owensboro police identify man killed in weekend shooting
Andrew Simms.
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after firing gun, threatening victims
Matthew Koch.
ISP: Foul play suspected in death of Evansville man at Ind. prison
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable

Latest News

Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Boonville teen recovering from Covid
Family of Boonville teen battling Covid: She’s doing better
Boonville teen recovering from Covid
Boonville Teen Recovering from Covid
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden surveys NY and NJ storm damage, talks climate change
Dawson Springs Independent Schools going virtual for the rest of the week