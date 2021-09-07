Green River District reports 766 new COVID cases, 5 new deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 766 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and five COVID related deaths.

They reported 350 cases in Daviess County, 36 in Hancock County, 191 in Henderson County, 16 in McLean County, 72 in Ohio County, 47 in Union County, and 54 in Webster County.

The COVID-19 related deaths were one resident of Hancock County, one resident of Henderson County, two residents of Ohio County, and one resident of Union County.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine location.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving another COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

You’ll be able to watch that here at 3 p.m.

On Saturday, Gov. Beshear called for Kentucky’s General Assembly to meet for a special session starting Tuesday.

The session will consider multiple efforts to fight the spread of COVID, including the possibility of extending the state of emergency to January.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 13,997 cases, 213 deaths, 51.53% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 4,095 cases, 75 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,929 cases, 162 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,519 cases, 61 deaths, 35.69% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 6,678 cases, 90 deaths, 39.69% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,022 cases, 28 deaths, 39.69% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,177 cases, 32 deaths, 43.08% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,100 cases, 20 deaths, 32.70% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,113 cases, 17 deaths, 49.91% vaccinated

