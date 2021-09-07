GRADD program partners with Ky. schools to increase attendance

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Back in 2018, the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) was awarded a grant to help with educational neglect in children five to 11.

Officials say the grant aims to prevent referrals to the Child Protective Service by helping overcome obstacles that would cause kids to miss school.

The prevention program is a partnership between GRADD, CPS and area school districts.

In the 2018-2019 school year, the program launched in two Daviess County Public Schools and one school in the Owensboro Public School District.

Since then, officials say the program expanded to all elementary schools in DCPS, and three elementary schools in OPS.

This year, they also added elementary schools in McLean County Schools.

When a child is at risk, the program allows for a meeting to be set up with the parent, school personnel, a CPS representative and a parent engagement facilitator.

During the meeting, officials say they come up with a plan to overcome obstacles that could cause children to miss school.

GRADD officials say over the past two school years, the parent engagement meetings provided a vital resource that helps improve educational outcomes for area children.

