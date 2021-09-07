Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville man arrested in an attempted murder investigation was in court today.

A judge ordered a $500,000 bond for 31 year old, Christopher Britton.

”Never thought I’d get a phone call like this, ya know? Take it one day at a time is all we can do,” Lisa James, family member of Clark’s said.

A phone call that 29 year old Katie Clark’s family says changed their lives.

”I couldn’t wrap my head around it. I was like what? I couldn’t understand. I was floored that it happened to our Katie,” Lisa James said.

Police say Clark was found shot multiple times in the torso just off of Diamond Avenue on Monday.

And without immediately being able to help, her family had one person in mind.

”I just immediately, my thought went to her son. I know he always feels he has to protect his mom and he wasn’t there and I can’t imagine how he’s feeling. I called my mom and said you have to come get me I need to be with him,” Cassidy James, another family member said.

Her family says Clark had two surgeries upon arrival to the hospital and another on Tuesday.

”I was told she is corresponding with people but it’s very little and it’s through a dry erase board is the only way. She’s on a ventilator. So still just waiting to see at the moment,” Lisa James said.

The most frustrating part for the family? They say they don’t know the man accused of shooting Clark.

31 year old Christopher Britton (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

31 year old Christopher Britton is facing an attempted murder charge and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

”It’s so weird I think that nobody knows who he is,” Cassidy James said.

So while family waits for answers, there’s only one thing they say is left to do.

”I know already she has so many people praying for her, and it’s appreciated so much. I know that little bit of faith and prayer, she will recover I know she will. I’m thankful she has so many people that care about her. She’s a strong woman,” Cassidy James said.

We'll keep following this investigation.

