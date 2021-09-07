Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Family of Boonville teen battling Covid: She’s doing better

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An update on the Boonville teenager battling Covid-19 in the hospital.

Family members of Kendra James say she is doing much better and could be off the ventilator as early as tomorrow.

As we reported last week, Kendra was admitted to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital due to complications from the virus.

Her sister, Paige says the illness hit her quickly and hard.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Britton.
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds
4 shot in 3 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed
Owensboro police identify man killed in weekend shooting
Andrew Simms.
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after firing gun, threatening victims
Matthew Koch.
ISP: Foul play suspected in death of Evansville man at Ind. prison
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable

Latest News

Boonville teen recovering from Covid
Boonville Teen Recovering from Covid
Dawson Springs Independent Schools going virtual for the rest of the week
Watch Live: Gov. Beshear giving COVID-19 update amid special session
McLean Co. Schools out rest of week due to COVID cases, quarantines