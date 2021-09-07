Family of Boonville teen battling Covid: She’s doing better

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An update on the Boonville teenager battling Covid-19 in the hospital.

Family members of Kendra James say she is doing much better and could be off the ventilator as early as tomorrow.

As we reported last week, Kendra was admitted to Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital due to complications from the virus.

Her sister, Paige says the illness hit her quickly and hard.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.