Evansville resident prepares new Halloween display

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One homeowner has chosen a different theme each year to decorate for Halloween, and this year it was skeletons.

An Evansville woman, who didn’t want her name revealed, says it started because her daughter didn’t want to mow the lawn so she decided to scare her by setting up a skeleton pushing a lawn mower in front of her window.

The woman got such good feedback from her neighbors - she decided to do the countdown. Kelly Skeleton and Cass Kets, the main two skeletons, were recently joined by Bones Malone in the newest lawn concert display.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.