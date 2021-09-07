Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville resident prepares new Halloween display

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One homeowner has chosen a different theme each year to decorate for Halloween, and this year it was skeletons.

An Evansville woman, who didn’t want her name revealed, says it started because her daughter didn’t want to mow the lawn so she decided to scare her by setting up a skeleton pushing a lawn mower in front of her window.

The woman got such good feedback from her neighbors - she decided to do the countdown. Kelly Skeleton and Cass Kets, the main two skeletons, were recently joined by Bones Malone in the newest lawn concert display.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Britton.
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds
4 shot in 3 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed
Owensboro police identify man killed in weekend shooting
Andrew Simms.
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after firing gun, threatening victims
Matthew Koch.
ISP: Foul play suspected in death of Evansville man at Ind. prison
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable

Latest News

Evansville native Mikaela Jenkins is back in the United States after medaling twice in...
Evansville native back in the U.S. after Paralympic Games
Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the...
Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the road
Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the...
Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the road
Mikaela Jenkins back at school
Mikaela Jenkins back at school