Evansville church groups to aid in Tennessee flood cleanup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Congregants from the Washington Avenue Church of Christ plan to travel to help in the cleanup following the flash floods in Tennessee.

After the floods, some of the congregants of the Washington Avenue Church of Christ wanted to do what they can to help. Especially because one of the towns hit by the floods, Waverly, is the home town of one of the church’s ministers.

That minister took pictures while on a recent trip to Waverly, showing just how much damage the flood waters caused. Many people lost their homes as the flood took buildings apart, even lifting some off their foundations. Organizers have an idea of what motivates members of the congregation to serve others.

Alan Bush, Minister for the Washington Avenue Church of Christ said, “I think it’s just good hearts. I mean, as soon as we opened up the opportunity of going down, people were saying ‘we want to be there, we want to be on the ground helping these folks, doing what we can to make sure that they’re taken care of.’ Lot of people hurting.”

Organizers say they’re also motivated by recent history when they needed help.

Bush said, “This goes back some years ago when we had our tornado that came up through the southeast end of the county and into Newburgh. We were one of the churches that was trying to reach out to the community and helping, and I know a lot of people came here and helped us. So it’s just a fair share, us trying to help other communities as well.”

To donate to the church’s relief efforts in Tennessee, visit their GoFundMe page here. You can also donate electronically by texting “Give” to (931) 288-4887. To mail a donation, mark checks for “flood relief” and mail them to Waverly Church of Christ, 438 West Main Street, Waverly, TN 37185.

