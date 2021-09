DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Dawson Springs Independent Schools say they are going virtual for the rest of the week.

They say there is limited staff because of illness or quarantine.

Meals for the week will be available Wednesday.

Students will bring home information with them Tuesday.

URGENT- To all DS Panther Stakeholders,

