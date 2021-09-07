Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Daviess Co. home destroyed in 2 alarm fire

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County home is considered a total loss after several agencies battled a two-hour fire.

It happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Boling Road and Highway 231.

We’re told Masonville Fire Department requested a second alarm after arriving at the house.

Fire officials say no one was hurt and it’s under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher T. Britton
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds
4 shot in 3 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed
Owensboro police identify man killed in weekend shooting
Andrew Simms.
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after firing gun, threatening victims
Matthew Koch.
ISP: Foul play suspected in death of Evansville man at Ind. prison
Shots fired in downtown Evansville
Police investigating reported shots fired in downtown Evansville

Latest News

Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Ky. Gov. Beshear calls special session for General Assembly on COVID-19
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/7
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Daviess Co. home destroyed in 2 alarm fire.
Daviess Co. home destroyed in 2 alarm fire
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/7
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/7