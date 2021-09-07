Daviess Co. home destroyed in 2 alarm fire.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County home is considered a total loss after several agencies battled a two-hour fire.

It happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Boling Road and Highway 231.

We’re told Masonville Fire Department requested a second alarm after arriving at the house.

Fire officials say no one was hurt and it’s under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.