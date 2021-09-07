Daviess Co. home destroyed in 2 alarm fire
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County home is considered a total loss after several agencies battled a two-hour fire.
It happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Boling Road and Highway 231.
We’re told Masonville Fire Department requested a second alarm after arriving at the house.
Fire officials say no one was hurt and it’s under investigation.
