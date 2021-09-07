Birthday Club
Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum showcases new video wall

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OWENSBOROR, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum are showing off their new video board.

Officials say the video board outside the entrance to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will help them showcase talent and highlight upcoming events.

Officials also say Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline donated the video wall to show their support for the work of the non-profit. The LED video wall was scheduled to go up in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was delayed until today.

Executive Director, Chris Joslin says Kentucky is the home of Bluegrass music, and this video wall will help highlight what makes Bluegrass so great.

Joslin says, “Well, it certainly is going to be advertising upcoming events like ROMP, like ticketed events, also educational programs. We just want to communicate, not only to the community, but folks who are visiting all the opportunities there are to engage with things that happen here inside the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.”

The video wall was completed just in time for ROMP Festival as the Hall of Fame welcomes people for one of the area’s largest annual events.

