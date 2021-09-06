Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 2:

Mason Wunderlich, QB, Mater Dei: He lead the Wildcats to a dominate 31-6 win over the Lincoln Alices Friday night - passing for just shy of 200 yards and four touchdowns.

Ty Brown, QB, South Spencer: The Quarterback-Defensive Back hybrid rushed for 84 yards and three T-D’s as the Rebels blanked Pike Central 55 to nothing. Brown did it on both sides of the ball, too. He rushed one in, returned a kick-off for a score and picked off the Chargers for an interception return as well. And get this - he’s only a Freshman.

Brady Allen, QB, Gibson Southern: Allen found his receiver on 13 of 14 passes for 200-plus yard and four touchdowns - in just the first half. It was a blow out against the Washington hatchets 68 to 6.

TJ Hankins, RB, North: He was just shy of ten yards a carry - netting 169 yards on 18 carries for three touchdowns. The Huskies picked up the “W’ against Harrison 28 to 12.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.