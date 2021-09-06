Sunny and pleasant all week long

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine graced the Tri-State on Labor Day as high temps rose into the middle 80s. Mostly sunny and pleasant each day in the week ahead with highs in the middle 80s and low humidity. Overnight lows will drift into the low 60s and upper 50s. We will have a few clouds and scattered showers overnight Tuesday into the pre-dawn hours Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through. Limited moisture will result in very little rainfall during the frontal passage. Highs will rise to near 90 toward the end of the weekend.

