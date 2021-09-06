Birthday Club
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable

By Brady Williams and Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Victim, Sammy Tuggers is stable after shooting outside of Sportsman’s bar last Thursday.

Police were told a customer at the bar was kicked out because of an altercation before the shooting. They say, when that customer came back, he pulled a gun and shot Tuggers in the face.

The victim’s sister, Alyssa Lockridge says the bullet hit her brother between the eyes and ricocheted through his head into his neck.

She also says Tuggers received lifesaving surgery in Evansville to repair several arteries, and he’s now in Indianapolis. He’s waiting for more surgeries in the coming days to reconstruct his face and sinuses.

Lockridge says it’s terrifying that a night at the bar could become dangerous so quickly.

”Sammy was out to have a good time, and it happened that fast. For no apparent reason, and it’s very sad that this is what the world has come to with the gun violence. I will never personally understand it,” Lockridge says.

Nicholas McPherson, 33, is accused of pulling the trigger. He has been arrested and he’s facing an attempted murder charge.

