Sheriff’s Office: Woman found with multiple gunshot wounds

(Gray News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a woman was found early Monday morning with several gunshot wounds.

They say she was found around 4 a.m. along Diamond Avenue between Kratzville Road and St. Joseph Avenue.

A sergeant with the Evansville Police Department found the woman lying along the side of the road.

Officials say she suffered multiple gunshot wounds but was able to give some information to the sergeant.

She was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery and is alive.

4 shot in 3 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed
Deputies: Verbal altercation leads to shooting at truck stop in Hopkins Co.
Cat believed to be burned to death
Evansville man taken to hospital after stabbing
Cell phone charger starts fire
