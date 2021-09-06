Sheriff’s Office: Woman found with multiple gunshot wounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a woman was found early Monday morning with several gunshot wounds.

They say she was found around 4 a.m. along Diamond Avenue between Kratzville Road and St. Joseph Avenue.

A sergeant with the Evansville Police Department found the woman lying along the side of the road.

Officials say she suffered multiple gunshot wounds but was able to give some information to the sergeant.

She was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery and is alive.

