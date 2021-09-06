Police investigating hit and run in Masonville

MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials are looking for the owner of a red trailer after car accident on Highway 231 Monday.

At around 9:50 a.m. Masonville Fire Department responded to a accident with possible injuries near Sugar Grove Baptist Church. MFD says they found an SUV on SGB bridge that had been hit by a red trailer.

Officials say the accident was blocking both the North and Southbound lanes of the highway. Highway 231 was closed for about an hour.

In a social media comment, the woman involved in the crash says her and her two babies that were in the SUV are okay and were not hurt.

This accident is still under investigation. Officials are asking if anyone was a witness to this crash or knows the owner of the red trailer involved to contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

