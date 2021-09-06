Birthday Club
Owensboro girl to be featured in Times Square presentation

Anna Sue Maurice
Anna Sue Maurice
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro girl has been chosen to be a part of a special National Down Syndrome Society video presentation in Times Square.

Anna Sue Maurice will be included in the video on September 18 to help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.

It’s used to promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.

The photo of Anna Sue was selected from more than 2,100 entries.

Her photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square and live-streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Central.

The Times Square Video presentation kicks off the flagship Buddy Walk® which has taken place in New York City since 1995.

Locally, the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association’s 24th Annual Buddy Walk will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 23 at McConnell Plaza.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

