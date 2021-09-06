Otters fall to Schaumburg in HR Derby

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters saw their four-game winning streak snapped Sunday in a home run derby loss to the Schaumburg Boomers.

After a 3-3 tie through the 10th inning, the Boomers outslugged the Otters 6-5 in the home run derby tiebreaker.

Both clubs started the game with two scoreless innings, including five strikeouts in the two frames by Otters starting pitcher Ryan O’Reilly.

The scoreless tie was broken in the top of the third inning when an RBI single by Josh Allen and an RBI double by Jeffrey Baez gave the Otters a 2-0 lead.

The Boomers quickly responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning, getting an RBI single by Clint Hardy and an RBI fielder’s choice by Chase Dawson to tie the game again.

Evansville regained the lead in the top of the fifth 3-2, as Baez singled home Justin Felix for the second RBI of the game for Baez.

The Otters sustained their 3-2 lead through seven innings, but an RBI double by Quincy Nieporte in the bottom of the eighth brought the Boomers back even.

The game remained tied 3-3 through nine innings and even through the extra 10th inning, as neither team could score a run with the international tiebreaker-rule in effect.

The game then went to a home run derby to determine the game’s winner.

In the first round of the derby, Riley Krane for Evansville, and Quincy Nieporte for Schaumburg each hit two home runs.

In the second round, Jeffrey Baez for Evansville, and Angelo Gumbs for Schaumburg also each hit two long balls, tying the derby at 4-4.

In the third round, Josh Allen hit one homer for Evansville, which ended up not being enough, as Braxton Davidson hit two out of the park to give Schaumburg the 6-5 home run derby win.

With the game going to a home run derby, no pitcher decisions were given in the final totals.

Both starting pitchers went seven innings deep into the game.

O’Reilly struck out six and allowed two runs in his seven innings of work, while Geoff Bramblett struck out three and surrendered three runs in his seven-inning outing.

Offensively, Baez finished with two hits and two RBIs. Allen and Felix had the only other hits of the game for the Otters.

Following Sunday’s games, the Otters’ West Division lead is now 1.5 games after the Florence Y’alls beat the Joliet Slammers. Southern Illinois is 3.5 games back after two wins Sunday.

The Otters’ magic number is six.

The Otters and Boomers will conclude their four-game set Monday at 1 p.m. for a holiday game on Labor Day from Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, Ill.

