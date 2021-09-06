Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Police are investigating a shots fired run. That happened in downtown Evansville near Victory Theater late last night.

Owensboro police are looking into three separate shootings from over the weekend. Four people were shot. One man was killed.

A Boonville man was arrested in Henderson. Police say he lead them on a short chase near the riverfront and drove through the fence at a business.

It’s Labor Day and that means a celebration in Gibson County. The annual Labor Day Celebration will be underway at the fairgrounds in Princeton today.

