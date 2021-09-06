KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a phishing scam was reported to them that was trying to impersonate a state agency.

The text appears to be from a DMV, but state officials say it’s not.

They say they never ask for personal information through text.

If you submitted personal information, you’re asked to go to the state attorney’s website.

If you receive a text like the one below, officials say you should delete it.

KYTC reports phishing scam.

