Greenville nursing home halts activities after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A nursing home in Muhlenberg County is not allowing visitors to enter part of its facilities after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Maple Health and Rehabilitation announced that group activities and visitation would stop and regular testing would begin.

Since the staff member exclusively worked inside the “A Hall” region of the nursing home, health officials say visitation will resume at other halls following a complete round of COVID-19 testing.

The facility plans to test all staff and residents every 3-7 days until two consecutive rounds of tests have been completed.

