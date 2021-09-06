Flags placed in Greenville in honor of lives lost on 9/11

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - There is a new September 11 memorial in Greenville.

“The Flags of Honor” is a 35 by 85 grid of flags, plus two extra at the end, that represent everyone who died that day.

The flags are accompanied with two banners that list each person’s name.

This memorial was created with the help of the tourism commission, Greenville Fire Department, the fair board, among other community members.

This memorial signifies the 20th anniversary, but the community hopes to do this again every year.

“The response we have had from the community and outside of the community has been unbelievable. We even had a vehicle of Marines show up that had saw it on Facebook, and took the exit at Greenville, and stopped just to say thank you,” said Tourism Commission Chairperson Sabrina Cott.

Greenville is also home to a 15 foot box beam that came from the 92nd floor of the north tower. That memorial is the largest one in the state.

