Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after firing gun, threatening victims

Andrew Simms.
Andrew Simms.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after police say he threatened a man and a woman with a gun before firing it in the air.

Officers were called to the Fulton Square Apartments Sunday night when a man reportedly shot a gun.

Authorities interviewed the victims who identified the suspect as 23-year-old Andrew Simms.

They told officers they were sitting on the back porch when Simms came up and started yelling at him.

They say he pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot.

One of the victims said Simms put the gun up to the man’s neck.

They say Simms then got in the woman’s face and fired a shot in the air.

Simms is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he faces several charges, including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and battery committed with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 shot in 3 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed
4 shot in 3 separate Owensboro shootings, 1 killed
Deputies: Verbal altercation leads to shooting at truck stop in Hopkins Co.
Deputies: Verbal altercation leads to shooting at truck stop in Hopkins Co.
Police lights.
Cat believed to be burned to death
Evansville man taken to hospital after stabbing
Evansville man taken to hospital after stabbing
Cell phone charger starts fire
Cell phone charger blamed in Morganfield fire

Latest News

Lane restrictions starting along SR 57 and US 41 due to paving project
Sheriff’s Office: Woman found with multiple gunshot wounds
KYTC reports phishing scam
Traffic Alert causes concern in Gibson Co.
Crews closing part of I-69 in Hopkins Co. for pavement work