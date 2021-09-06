Affidavit: Evansville man arrested after firing gun, threatening victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after police say he threatened a man and a woman with a gun before firing it in the air.

Officers were called to the Fulton Square Apartments Sunday night when a man reportedly shot a gun.

Authorities interviewed the victims who identified the suspect as 23-year-old Andrew Simms.

They told officers they were sitting on the back porch when Simms came up and started yelling at him.

They say he pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot.

One of the victims said Simms put the gun up to the man’s neck.

They say Simms then got in the woman’s face and fired a shot in the air.

Simms is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he faces several charges, including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and battery committed with a deadly weapon.

