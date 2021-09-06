Birthday Club
Driver hospitalized after hitting several trees, falling down embankment

A driver was sent to the hospital when their car hit several trees, ending up down in a 10-foot embankment in Muhlenberg County on Sunday.
A driver was sent to the hospital when their car hit several trees, ending up down in a 10-foot embankment in Muhlenberg County on Sunday.(Source: Greenville Fire Department)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A driver was sent to the hospital when their car hit several trees, ending up down in a 10-foot embankment in Muhlenberg County on Sunday.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, this crash occurred on the 100 blocks of State Route 189 South around 1:44 p.m.

Fire officials say emergency crews were able to help the driver out of the vehicle and transport her to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg County Hospital. They say she has non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, S.R. 189 South was temporarily shut down between Pallet Mill Road and Mulberry Lane. The roadway has since reopened.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville Police Department also responded to the crash.

