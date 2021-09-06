Dog with severe infections rescued in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh Humane Society say a dog with severe mange and wounds has been rescued.

The dog, now named “Blue,” was found at the Blue Grass Fish at Wildlife Area Sunday.

Officials say she is now safely in their care and receiving treatments.

There’s no word on how she ended up in the area, or who is responsible.

Officials say she has a long recovery ahead.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.