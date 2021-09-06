Birthday Club
Deputies: Verbal altercation leads to shooting at truck stop in Hopkins Co.
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HANSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office confirms that deputies are investigating a shooting at a gas station on Sunday.

Deputies say the altercation happened at the Love’s Travel Stop in Hanson around 6 p.m.

Major Charlie Young with the sheriff’s office tells 14 News a verbal altercation broke out, which led to someone pulling out a gun and firing a few shots.

One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the hand.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will update this story once more information is available.

