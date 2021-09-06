Brighter, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We received nearly 1-inch of rain late Saturday night though Sunday morning. A sunny Labor Day along with comfortable afternoon humidity. High temps in the low to mid-80s. Monday night, clear skies with lows in the lower 60s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer along with higher humidity. High temps in the upper 80s to 90-degrees.

Wednesday, isolated thunderstorms during the morning then becoming sunny and breezy. High temps in the lower 80s behind a northwest breeze.

