Brighter, Warmer

By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 6, 2021
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We received nearly 1-inch of rain late Saturday night though Sunday morning. A sunny Labor Day along with comfortable afternoon humidity. High temps in the low to mid-80s. Monday night, clear skies with lows in the lower 60s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer along with higher humidity. High temps in the upper 80s to 90-degrees.

Wednesday, isolated thunderstorms during the morning then becoming sunny and breezy. High temps in the lower 80s behind a northwest breeze.

