Boonville man arrested after chase in Henderson

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Boonville man was arrested after leading police on a chase.

Police say they tried to stop a truck at the intersection of Main and First streets around 9:30 Sunday night.

Officers stopped following it when it sped off down Water Street.

Moments later, police say they got word it was near the riverfront area revving its engine.

Authorities arrested George Grigsby on several charges.

Police say Grigsby drove through a fenced area of Gavilon Grain and then hit a tree before officers found him.

