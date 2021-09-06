Aces Women’s Soccer Battles to Draw with No. Kentucky

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Falling a goal down in the early going, the University of Evansville women’s soccer team answered and even challenged late for the win before ultimately securing a 1-1 draw with Northern Kentucky on the road in Highland Heights, Ky. on Sunday afternoon.

Senior Emily Ormson tallied her third goal of the season, while reaching double digits in career goals with her 10th in white and purple, scoring what would be the match tying goal in the first half. Ormson tied with teammate Nicole Benati for the team lead in shots in the match with each taking four. In goal, fifth-year senior Michaela Till was again a forced to be reckoned with, making four saves, while allowing one goal.

Evansville’s defense was forced to hunker down early in the match as the Norse quickly got off on the front foot and attacked the Aces. In the opening 20 minutes, the Aces backline helped usher ball after ball over the touchline and defended the ensuing set pieces. NKU got its breakthrough in the 28th minute, when a ball was played to the left side of the 18, with Lindsey Meyer slipping the ball into the back of the net to give the Norse the 1-0 advantage.

The Aces did not take long to respond, scoring just five minutes late off the foot of Ormson, who chose the right angle and snuck it past the Norse’s keeper Mimi Stines off a terrific through ball from Abbi Lenk.

The second half featured very few opportunities in the early going with neither side recording a shot until the 63rd minute. In the 63rd, Benati released a shot from Evansville that forced a save by NKU. In all, the Aces were out-shot 6-3 in the second half and 11-5 during regulation, but UE was able to keep the game tied at one to send it to overtime.

In overtime, Evansville flipped the script on the Norse, coming out on the attack. With the increased attack, great opportunities emerged in the second overtime period. The first came as a ball was played over the top and freshman Hailey Autenrieb spied it. Autenrieb sprinted into the box and just before she could chip the ball, Stines punched it away. Another chance came from Nicole Benati, who gathered the ball at her feet at the top of the box and loop a shot over the defenders that dropped back below the crossbar, forcing a difficult punch from NKU. On an ensuing corner kick, Evansville’s opportunity clanged off the post, deflecting out and ending the UE threat as the Aces and Norse battled to a 1-1 draw.

Evansville continues its program-best start with a run of six undefeated matches. The Aces head back for another road contest on Thursday with a trip to Clarksville, Tenn. on Thursday at 6 PM to take on Austin Peay.

